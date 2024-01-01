Ladies Auxiliary Meeting - Sioux Falls
Jan 5, 2026
The Auxiliary supports the Ranch through fundraising efforts, special events, and treats for the boys. To learn more about membership, contact Jacinda or Sarah.
|Location:
|McCrossan Visitors Center
|Map:
|47135 260th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
All Dates:
Jan 5, 2026
Feb 2, 2026
Mar 2, 2026
