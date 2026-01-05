Ladies Auxiliary Meeting - Sioux Falls

Feb 2, 2026

The Auxiliary supports the Ranch through fundraising efforts, special events, and treats for the boys. To learn more about membership, contact Jacinda or Sarah.


Location:   McCrossan Visitors Center
Map:   47135 260th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

All Dates:
Jan 5, 2026
Feb 2, 2026
Mar 2, 2026

