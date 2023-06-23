Ladies Only Fishing Tournament - Chamberlain

Jun 23, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fishing For a Cure, Inc., a Chamberlain based 501 C3 Non Profit Organization, is in its seventh year hosting the annual “Ladies Only” fishing tournament. Held the last Saturday each June, the fishing tournament raises funds to help cancer patients and their families in Brule, Buffalo and Lyman counties in central South Dakota. Funds can be used for travel to and from appointments, hotel stays while at appointments, for groceries or to help pay the utility bill, whatever the need may be for them at that time.

100 percent of the money raised during the event stays local.

Registration & rules meeting is Friday June 23rd at the Chamberlain Community Center. Tournament launches from American Creek Marina on Saturday the 24th. Weigh ins and awards at The Smoking Mule Saturday afternoon.

Fee: $100