Laframboise Island Bike Race - Pierre

May 22, 2021

Mountain bike race consisting of numerous laps on the established & allowed trail system of LaFramboise Island Nature Area.


Location:   LaFramboise Island Nature Area
Map:   SW side of the city of Pierre
Phone:   605-224-7054
Email:   steber.uriah@gmail.com

All Dates:
May 22, 2021

LaFramboise Island Nature Area
