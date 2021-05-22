Laframboise Island Bike Race - Pierre
May 22, 2021
Mountain bike race consisting of numerous laps on the established & allowed trail system of LaFramboise Island Nature Area.
|Location:
|LaFramboise Island Nature Area
|Map:
|SW side of the city of Pierre
|Phone:
|605-224-7054
|Email:
|steber.uriah@gmail.com
All Dates:
May 22, 2021
