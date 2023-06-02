Lake Andes Fish Days

Jun 2, 2023 - Jun 4, 2023

Kick off your summer with a weekend of family fun this June in Lake Andes. The 88th annual Lake Andes Fish Days will be hosting the Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest! Fish Days also hosts the DC Lynch Carnival all three days, as well as lawn mower races, dart tournament, parade, kids games, fish fry, street dance, motorcycle blessing and more.

Check out our Facebook page for future updates (Lake Andes Fish Days).