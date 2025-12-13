Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Cookie Walk - Volga
Dec 13, 2025
Selection of candy and cookies, choose your own platter, pay by the pound, lefse is also available.
Walk starts at 9 am.
|Location:
|Lake Campbell Lutheran Church
|Map:
|46610 219th St, Volga, SD 57071
|Phone:
|605-864-9907
