Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Cookie Walk - Volga

Dec 13, 2025

Selection of candy and cookies, choose your own platter, pay by the pound, lefse is also available.

Walk starts at 9 am.


Location:   Lake Campbell Lutheran Church
Map:   46610 219th St, Volga, SD 57071
Phone:   605-864-9907

All Dates:
Dec 13, 2025

Selection of candy and cookies, choose your own platter, pay by the pound, lefse is also available. Walk starts at 9 am.
Lake Campbell Lutheran Church
Lake Campbell Lutheran Church 46610 46610 219th St, Volga, SD 57071

Search All Events By Day

December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable