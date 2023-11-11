Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Lutefisk Dinner - Volga
Nov 11, 2023
Our 153 yr old church is again serving 3 setting of our famous Lutefisk Dinner.
Settings are 4:30pm, 5:45pm, and 7pm.
Fee: $25/plate for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, 5yrs old and younger free
|Location:
|Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall
|Map:
|44610 219th Street, Volga, South Dakota 57071
|Phone:
|605-690-1781
|Email:
|rlhexum@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://44610 219th Street, Volga SD 57071
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2023
There are 3 setting for all you can eat dinner service. Meal includes lutefisk, Swedish meatballs mashed potatoes and gravy with green beans almandine, sweet soup, cranberries, lease and sweet treats. Reservations can be made by calling Cheryl at 605-690-4868 or Charlotte, at 605-693-4325.
