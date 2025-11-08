Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Lutefisk Supper - Volga

Nov 8, 2025

Our 153 yr old church is again serving 3 setting of our famous Lutefisk Dinner.
Settings are 4:30pm, 5:45pm, and 7pm.

 

Fee: $25/plate for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, 5yrs old and younger free


Location:   Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall
Map:   44610 219th Street, Volga, South Dakota 57071
Phone:   605-690-1781
Email:   rlhexum@gmail.com
Website:   http://44610 219th Street, Volga SD 57071

All Dates:
Nov 8, 2025

There are 3 setting for all you can eat dinner service. Meal includes lutefisk, Swedish meatballs mashed potatoes and gravy with green beans almandine, sweet soup, cranberries, lease and sweet treats. Reservations can be made by calling Cheryl at 605-690-4868 or Charlotte, at 605-693-4325.

Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall
Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 44610 44610 219th Street, Volga, South Dakota 57071

Search All Events By Day

November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable