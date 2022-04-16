Lake Preston Easter Egg Hunt
Apr 16, 2022 10:00 am
Join the Easter Bunny at the Lake Preston Easter Egg Hunt!
Be at Lake Preston City Park by 10am.
Easter Bunny will be available for pictures in the gazebo.
|Location:
|Lake Preston City Park
|Map:
|210 Park Ave S, Lake Preston, SD 57249
|Phone:
|605-847-4140
|Website:
|https://www.lakeprestonsd.com/
All Dates:
Apr 16, 2022 10:00 am
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.