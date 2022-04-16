Share |

Lake Preston Easter Egg Hunt

Apr 16, 2022 10:00 am

Join the Easter Bunny at the Lake Preston Easter Egg Hunt!

Be at Lake Preston City Park by 10am.

Easter Bunny will be available for pictures in the gazebo.


Location:   Lake Preston City Park
Map:   210 Park Ave S, Lake Preston, SD 57249
Phone:   605-847-4140
Website:   https://www.lakeprestonsd.com/

