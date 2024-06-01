Share |

Lake Thompson Walleye Tournament - Lake Preston

Jun 1, 2024 - Jun 2, 2024

The annual Lake Thompson Walleye Tournament starts on June 1st at Lake Thompson Recreation Area.

 

A maximum of 80 boats are allowed.


Location:   Lake Thompson Recreation Area
Map:   21199 Flood Club Rd, Lake Preston, SD 57249
Phone:   (605) 203-1516
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/2297/

All Dates:
Jun 1, 2024 - Jun 2, 2024

The annual Lake Thompson Walleye Tournament starts on June 1st at Lake Thompson Recreation Area.   A maximum of 80 boats are allowed.
Lake Thompson Recreation Area
Lake Thompson Recreation Area 21199 21199 Flood Club Rd, Lake Preston, SD 57249

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable