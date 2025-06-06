Lake Thompson Walleye Tournament - Lake Preston
Jun 6, 2025 - Jun 8, 2025
The annual Lake Thompson Walleye Tournament starts on June 1st at Lake Thompson Recreation Area.
A maximum of 80 boats are allowed.
|Location:
|Lake Thompson Recreation Area
|Map:
|21199 Flood Club Rd, Lake Preston, SD 57249
|Phone:
|(605) 203-1516
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/2297/
All Dates:
