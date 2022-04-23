Lakota All Star Basketball Games
Apr 23, 2022 5:00 pm
Lakota All Star Basketball Games Doors Open at 5:00pm Girls All Star game will start at 6:00pm. The Boys All Star game will tip off at 8:00pm.
|Location:
|The Monument Summit Arena
|Map:
|444 Mt. Rushmore Rd N. Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-342-41985
|Website:
|https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/lakota-all-star-games-2022
All Dates:
