Lakota Games on Ice - Mitchell
Feb 13, 2021
Wear warm outdoor clothing as Mike Marshall, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, teaches games his ancestors played in the wintertime. All ages welcome.
|Location:
|Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
|Map:
|3200 Indian Village Road, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-5473
|Email:
|info@mitchellindianvillage.org
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org
All Dates:
Feb 13, 2021
Learn how to play traditional Native American winter games.
