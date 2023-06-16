Lakota Games with Mike Marshall - Pierre

Jun 16, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

The South Dakota Discovery Center (SDDC) is hosting Mike Marshall this Friday, June 16, from 5:30-7:30pm, to share the importance of Lakota Games. Join us at the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E Capitol Avenue, to play and learn about Marshall’s research into these traditional games played throughout the seasons.



The presentation, titled “Woskate,” which means “to play,” is fully interactive as participants are led through different sliding, chasing, and coordination games that Lakota Peoples used to enhance important skills for living on the Great Plains. Marshall is an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, he works as an artist in a variety of mediums, with many of the game pieces made by him personally. He is a cultural presenter and his research has been used by institutions such as the Smithsonian in the development of exhibits and instructional materials.



Discovery On Tap! is an outreach and development project of the SDDC that works to build upon its professional development and citizen science programs. Through Discovery On Tap!, we make hands-on STEM opportunities available to those who might only have a couple hours every month to consider the world around them or to think about how different aspects of STEM impact their lives. So, we invite anyone 21 and older to grab a drink and get curious with us. You will definitely have fun and maybe learn something new about prehistoric South Dakota!



The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org. Share your Discovery On Tap! experience on social media with the hashtag #discoveryontap



