Lakota Nation Invitational - Rapid City

Dec 17, 2025 - Dec 20, 2025

Join us at one of largest basketball tournaments in the nation-featuring a wide range of sporting, cultural, and educational events for everyone.


Location:   Facility wide at The Monument
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

All Dates:
Join us at one of largest basketball tournaments in the nation-featuring a wide range of sporting, cultural, and educational events for everyone.
