Lakota Nation Invitational - Rapid City
Dec 17, 2025 - Dec 20, 2025
Join us at one of largest basketball tournaments in the nation-featuring a wide range of sporting, cultural, and educational events for everyone.
|Location:
|Facility wide at The Monument
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
All Dates:
