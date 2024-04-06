Share |

Landmarks in Black Hills History: Pioneer Cabins, Stories That May or May Not be True - Spearfish

Apr 6, 2024 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Several Black Hills communities feature historic cabins, either at their museums or in their public parks. These cabins have been saved to highlight and commemorate that town’s pioneer past. Each cabin has a story behind it, and this talk will discuss those stories, a few of which have been distorted over the years. While demonstrating how well we remember our past, this PowerPoint presentation will also provide a quick overview of these Black Hills landmarks. Sponsored by the High Plains Western Heritage Center in conjunction with the Leland D. Case Library at Black Hills State University.

 

Fee: $Free, with voluntary donations taken at the door


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   https://www.westernheritagecenter.com/upcoming-events

David Wolff presents a talk on historic cabins in the Black Hills.

High Plains Western Heritage Center
