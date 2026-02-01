Landscapes Painting Classes at Mead Museum - Yankton

Feb 11, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Learn to Paint Landscapes this winter! Wednesday afternoon classes at The Mead Museum with Dianne Selchert offered once a month in Feb, March and April.
$20 for Mead Members and $25 for Non-members.
Classes limited to 15 people. Use these links to sign up!
Feb 11th https://bit.ly/Februarypainting
March 11 https://bit.ly/Meadmarchpainting
April 8th https://bit.ly/Aprilpainting

 

Fee: $20 Members, $25 Non-Members


Location:   Mead Museum
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   Programs@meadbuilding.org
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents

All Dates:
Feb 11, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Feb 11, March 11 and April 8

Artist-led painting classes will be held 3 different afternoons this winter at the Mead Museum.

Mead Museum
Mead Museum 57078 82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable