Landscapes Painting Classes at Mead Museum - Yankton
Feb 11, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Learn to Paint Landscapes this winter! Wednesday afternoon classes at The Mead Museum with Dianne Selchert offered once a month in Feb, March and April.
$20 for Mead Members and $25 for Non-members.
Classes limited to 15 people. Use these links to sign up!
Feb 11th https://bit.ly/Februarypainting
March 11 https://bit.ly/Meadmarchpainting
April 8th https://bit.ly/Aprilpainting
Fee: $20 Members, $25 Non-Members
|Location:
|Mead Museum
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|Programs@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|https://www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents
All Dates:
Feb 11, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Feb 11, March 11 and April 8
Artist-led painting classes will be held 3 different afternoons this winter at the Mead Museum.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.