Lantern Tour

Oct 30, 2021 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Wonder what a military Fort looks like in lantern light?

Join us for a night tour around the Fort where the history of the Fort and ghost stories are tangled together.

A State Park Entrance License is required. Daily is $8/vehicle/day or $36 for an annual pass.

You may purchase your entrance license at the kiosk at the entrance of the park or in the Visitor's Center during normal hours.

Please place Kiosk license on your dash, Annuals will be mailed to you.

Please follow CDC Guidelines, masks are encouraged due to close proximity in some places.