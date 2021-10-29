Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Lantern Tour
Oct 30, 2021 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wonder what a military Fort looks like in lantern light?
Join us for a night tour around the Fort where the history of the Fort and ghost stories are tangled together.
A State Park Entrance License is required. Daily is $8/vehicle/day or $36 for an annual pass.
You may purchase your entrance license at the kiosk at the entrance of the park or in the Visitor's Center during normal hours.
Please place Kiosk license on your dash, Annuals will be mailed to you.
Please follow CDC Guidelines, masks are encouraged due to close proximity in some places.
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park 11907 11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
