Lantern Tour and Ghost Tour- Lake City
May 25, 2019 9:30 pm
Experience nighttime at the fort as the soldiers did.
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
|Map:
|11907 434th Avenue Lake City, SD 57247
|Phone:
|605-448-5474
|Email:
|FortSisseton@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/fort-sisseton/
All Dates:
May 25, 2019 9:30 pm
Jun 22, 2019 9:30 pm
Jul 20, 2019 9:30 pm
Jul 26, 2019 9:30 pm
Oct 12, 2019 9:30 pm
Oct 16, 2019 9:30 pm
