Lantern Tour and Ghost Tour- Lake City

Jun 22, 2019 9:30 pm

Experience nighttime at the fort as the soldiers did.


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Map:   11907 434th Avenue Lake City, SD 57247
Phone:   605-448-5474
Email:   FortSisseton@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/fort-sisseton/

All Dates:
May 25, 2019 9:30 pm
Jun 22, 2019 9:30 pm
Jul 20, 2019 9:30 pm
Jul 26, 2019 9:30 pm
Oct 12, 2019 9:30 pm
Oct 16, 2019 9:30 pm

