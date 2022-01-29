Share |

Laser Tubing

Jan 29, 2022

 Lazer tubing is back! Join us for a cosmic experience of lights, music and fun on

January 29

February 12

February 26 from 9 to 11 pm, weather permitting. 

 


Location:   Great Bear Ski Valley
Map:   5901 E Rice Street Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Phone:   605-367-4309
Website:   https://www.greatbearpark.com/events

All Dates:
Jan 29, 2022
Feb 12, 2022 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Feb 26, 2022 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

