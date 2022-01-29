Laser Tubing
Feb 26, 2022 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Lazer tubing is back! Join us for a cosmic experience of lights, music and fun on
January 29
February 12
February 26 from 9 to 11 pm, weather permitting.
|Location:
|Great Bear Ski Valley
|Map:
|5901 E Rice Street Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|Phone:
|605-367-4309
|Website:
|https://www.greatbearpark.com/events
All Dates:
Jan 29, 2022
Feb 12, 2022 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Feb 26, 2022 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
