Share |

Last Day to Skate Beach Party - Rapid City

Feb 23, 2019 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Last day of ice skating at the Main Street Square. Skate in paradise at this beach themed party.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St # 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://https://www.visitrapidcity.com/events/last-day-to-skate-beach-party

All Dates:
Feb 23, 2019 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Last day to ice skate at the Main Street Square.

Main Street Square
Main Street Square 57701 512 Main St # 980, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable