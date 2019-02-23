Last Day to Skate Beach Party - Rapid City
Feb 23, 2019 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Last day of ice skating at the Main Street Square. Skate in paradise at this beach themed party.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St # 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.visitrapidcity.com/events/last-day-to-skate-beach-party
All Dates:
Feb 23, 2019 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Last day to ice skate at the Main Street Square.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.