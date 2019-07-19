Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret-Vermillion
Jul 21, 2019 2:00 pm
Army Green Beret Danny Patton is a modern-day warrior fighting battles that range from tribal Afghanistan to his own living room.
|Location:
|Thomas H Craig Center for Performing Arts
|Map:
|1001 E Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-670-8707
|Website:
|http://lastoutplay.com
All Dates:
Jul 19, 2019 8:00 pm
Jul 20, 2019 8:00 pm
Jul 21, 2019 2:00 pm
Play by retired Green Beret, Lt. Col Scott Mann. You’ve heard the war stories of the “first in.” This is the untold story of the LAST OUT.
