Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret-Vermillion

Jul 21, 2019 2:00 pm

Army Green Beret Danny Patton is a modern-day warrior fighting battles that range from tribal Afghanistan to his own living room. 


Location:   Thomas H Craig Center for Performing Arts
Map:   1001 E Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-670-8707
Website:   http://lastoutplay.com

Play by retired Green Beret, Lt. Col Scott Mann. You’ve heard the war stories of the “first in.” This is the untold story of the LAST OUT.

