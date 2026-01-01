Late Night at BHA - Sioux Falls

Jan 16, 2026

We're staying open late just for you!

On select Fridays, enjoy the beauty of the Butterfly House & Aquarium from 10 am - 7 pm and experience the magic of the evening!

Enjoy the butterfly conservatory and aquarium, and create your own superhero mask!

Bring your curiosity and spend the evening with us! Included with regular admission.


Location:   Butterfly House & Aquarium
Map:   4320 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

All Dates:
Jan 16, 2026

We're staying open late just for you! On select Fridays, enjoy the beauty of the Butterfly House & Aquarium from 10 am - 7 pm and experience the magic of the evening! Enjoy the butterfly conservatory and aquarium, and create your own superhero mask! Bring your curiosity and spend the evening with us! Included with regular admission.
Butterfly House & Aquarium
Butterfly House & Aquarium 57106 4320 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Search All Events By Day

January (2026)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable