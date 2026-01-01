Late Night at BHA - Sioux Falls
Jan 16, 2026
We're staying open late just for you!
On select Fridays, enjoy the beauty of the Butterfly House & Aquarium from 10 am - 7 pm and experience the magic of the evening!
Enjoy the butterfly conservatory and aquarium, and create your own superhero mask!
Bring your curiosity and spend the evening with us! Included with regular admission.
|Location:
|Butterfly House & Aquarium
|Map:
|4320 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
All Dates:
Jan 16, 2026
