Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant - De Smet

Jul 21, 2023 - Jul 23, 2023

The Pageant is a favorite local tradition. Each summer more than a hundred volunteers combine their talents to present a family-friendly drama based on the writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder. People from all over the world gather together on the beautiful South Dakota prairie and step back into history to a time when the West was just opening up to a wave of pioneering men and women.

This year, locals perform Heart of the Prairie

Gates open at 6PM, performance at 8PM

Admission:
$12 - Adults
$8 - 6-12 years old
5 and under free

 


Location:   Pageant Grounds
Map:   20812 Homestead Road, De Smet, South Dakota 57231
Phone:   605-854-3383
Website:   http://www.desmetpageant.org/

All Dates:
Jul 7, 2023 - Jul 9, 2023
Jul 14, 2023 - Jul 16, 2023
Jul 21, 2023 - Jul 23, 2023

