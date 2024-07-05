Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant - De Smet
Jul 12, 2024 - Jul 14, 2024
The Pageant is a favorite local tradition. Each summer more than a hundred volunteers combine their talents to present a family-friendly drama based on the writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder. People from all over the world gather together on the beautiful South Dakota prairie and step back into history to a time when the West was just opening up to a wave of pioneering men and women.
Gates open at 6PM, performance at 8PM
Admission:
$12 - Adults
$8 - 6-12 years old
5 and under free
|Location:
|Pageant Grounds
|Map:
|20812 Homestead Road, De Smet, South Dakota 57231
|Phone:
|605-854-3984
|Website:
|http://www.desmetpageant.org/
All Dates:
Jul 5, 2024 - Jul 7, 2024
Jul 12, 2024 - Jul 14, 2024
Jul 19, 2024 - Jul 21, 2024
