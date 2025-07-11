Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant - De Smet

Jul 25, 2025 - Jul 27, 2025

The Pageant is a favorite local tradition. Each summer more than a hundred volunteers combine their talents to present a family-friendly drama based on the writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder. People from all over the world gather together on the beautiful South Dakota prairie and step back into history to a time when the West was just opening up to a wave of pioneering men and women. 


Location:   Pageant Grounds
Map:   20812 Homestead Road, De Smet, South Dakota 57231
Phone:   800-776-3594

All Dates:
Jul 11, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025
Jul 18, 2025 - Jul 20, 2025
Jul 25, 2025 - Jul 27, 2025

The Pageant is a favorite local tradition. Each summer more than a hundred volunteers combine their talents to present a family-friendly drama based on the writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder. People from all over the world gather together on the beautiful South Dakota prairie and step back into history to a time when the West was just opening up to a wave of pioneering men and women. 
Pageant Grounds
Pageant Grounds 20812 20812 Homestead Road, De Smet, South Dakota 57231

Search All Events By Day

July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable