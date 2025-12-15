“A Christmas Carol” Presented by Flower and Flame - Canton
Dec 15, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Join us at the Canton Performing Arts Center on Monday, December 15 at 7 PM for a free (donation-based) evening you won’t forget. Get into the holiday spirit with Flower & Flame’s one-night-only performance of A Christmas Carol!
This beloved show is a blend of live music and theater that’s engaging for all ages, bringing Dickens’ classic tale to life in a way that’s heartfelt, funny, and full of Christmas cheer. For nearly two decades, Flower & Flame has enchanted audiences with their unique mix of story and song—making this a holiday tradition you won’t want to miss.
After the performance, stick around for refreshments, photos by the Christmas tree, and a chance to support the performers through a "passing the hat" donation.
|Location:
|Canton Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|800 N. Main St, Canton, SD 57013
|Email:
|info@cantonpac.com
|Website:
|http://cantonpac.com
All Dates:
Dec 15, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Celebrate the season at The PAC on Monday, December 15 at 7:00 PM with Flower and Flame’s live orchestral performance of A Christmas Carol. Enjoy this free, donation-based show, then stay after for refreshments, photos by the tree, and a chance to support the performers.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.