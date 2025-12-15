“A Christmas Carol” Presented by Flower and Flame - Canton

Dec 15, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us at the Canton Performing Arts Center on Monday, December 15 at 7 PM for a free (donation-based) evening you won’t forget. Get into the holiday spirit with Flower & Flame’s one-night-only performance of A Christmas Carol!



This beloved show is a blend of live music and theater that’s engaging for all ages, bringing Dickens’ classic tale to life in a way that’s heartfelt, funny, and full of Christmas cheer. For nearly two decades, Flower & Flame has enchanted audiences with their unique mix of story and song—making this a holiday tradition you won’t want to miss.



After the performance, stick around for refreshments, photos by the Christmas tree, and a chance to support the performers through a "passing the hat" donation.