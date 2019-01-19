Share |

“Termespheres®, the Art of Dick Termes” Lecture - Sioux Falls

Jan 19, 2019 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

During this lecture, Dick Termes will bring examples of his Termespheres®, Polyhedra Paintings and the Total Photos. Enjoy short videos of the Termespheres® he has painted over the years as well as many fun stories about his work. You’ll leave seeing the world in a whole different way!


Location:   Belbas Theater, Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/art-events-dick-termes

All Dates:
Jan 19, 2019 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Through art and stories, Dick Termes will show you a new way of looking at the world.

Belbas Theater, Washington Pavilion
Belbas Theater, Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable