“Termespheres®, the Art of Dick Termes” Lecture - Sioux Falls
Jan 19, 2019 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
During this lecture, Dick Termes will bring examples of his Termespheres®, Polyhedra Paintings and the Total Photos. Enjoy short videos of the Termespheres® he has painted over the years as well as many fun stories about his work. You’ll leave seeing the world in a whole different way!
|Location:
|Belbas Theater, Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/art-events-dick-termes
All Dates:
Through art and stories, Dick Termes will show you a new way of looking at the world.
