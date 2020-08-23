Lead, its Opera House and the Battle for the Ballot - Lead

Share |

Aug 23, 2020 2:00 pm

Black Hills State University professor Kelly Kirk discusses the role South Dakota and the Homestake Opera House played in the passage of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Donna Fletcher will play the cornet in tribute to suffragist/musician Rose Bower's 1916 performance. 

Admission: free


Location:   Courtyard and Theatre, Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067
Email:   info@homestakeoperahouse.org
Website:   http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org

