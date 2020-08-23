Lead, its Opera House and the Battle for the Ballot - Lead
Aug 23, 2020 2:00 pm
Black Hills State University professor Kelly Kirk discusses the role South Dakota and the Homestake Opera House played in the passage of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Donna Fletcher will play the cornet in tribute to suffragist/musician Rose Bower's 1916 performance.
Admission: free
|Location:
|Courtyard and Theatre, Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|info@homestakeoperahouse.org
|Website:
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org
All Dates:
Aug 23, 2020 2:00 pm
Celebrate Lead's place on The National Votes for Women Tril.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.