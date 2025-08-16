Leading Ladies and Dakota Spirit Marathon - Spearfish
Aug 16, 2025 - Aug 17, 2025
All-woman marathon and half-marathon from Lead to Spearfish through Spearfish Canyon.
|Location:
|Spearfish Canyon
|Map:
|11208 Ironwood Ln, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-381-9426
|Email:
|edoll@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://www.leadingladiesmarathon.com
All Dates:
Aug 16, 2025 - Aug 17, 2025
