Share |

Leap Into Summer - Sioux Falls

May 25, 2024

Immerse yourself in a day filled with bubbly delights, juicy watermelon and enchanting encounters with ambassador animals.


Location:   Great Plains Zoo
Map:   805 S Kiwanis, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7003
Website:   http://greatzoo.org/whatshappening/eventcalendar

All Dates:
May 25, 2024

Immerse yourself in a day filled with bubbly delights, juicy watermelon and enchanting encounters with ambassador animals.
Great Plains Zoo
Great Plains Zoo 57104 805 S Kiwanis, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable