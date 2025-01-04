Learn How to Snowshoe Youth Workshop - Deadwood
Jan 4, 2025 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Stomp through the snow and join DHI Education Director Tera Richards for a morning packed with fun as we learn the art of snowshoeing. Days of ‘76 Museum; 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. For students in grades K-6. This fun adventure includes snowshoes and hot chocolate to keep you cozy. The program is free for participants, but reservations are required. Call Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 to secure your spot.
Fee: $Free, but reservations are required.
Location:
Days of '76 Museum
Map:
18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:
605-578-1657
Email:
Tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:
https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
