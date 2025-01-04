Learn How to Snowshoe Youth Workshop - Deadwood

Jan 4, 2025 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Stomp through the snow and join DHI Education Director Tera Richards for a morning packed with fun as we learn the art of snowshoeing. Days of ‘76 Museum; 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. For students in grades K-6. This fun adventure includes snowshoes and hot chocolate to keep you cozy. The program is free for participants, but reservations are required. Call Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 to secure your spot.

 

Fee: $Free, but reservations are required.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Jan 4, 2025 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Stomp through the snow and join DHI Education Director Tera Richards for a morning packed with fun as we learn the art of snowshoeing.

Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

January (2025)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable