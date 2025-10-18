Learn the Technique of Headstone Rubbing at Mount Moriah - Deadwood

Oct 18, 2025 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Participants will learn the techniques and etiquette of headstone rubbing while discovering stories from Deadwood’s past. Meet at the Days of '76 Museum; the program will run from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Free for students in grades K–6, but space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, please call 605-578-1657.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/events/month/2025-10/

All Dates:
Join us for a unique hands-on activity exploring the historic Mount Moriah Cemetery.

Days of '76 Museum
