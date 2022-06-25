Share |

Lefty's Ride

Jun 25, 2022 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

11th annual poker run. Any type of vehicle welcome. Kickstands on the bikes go up at noon. Route changes annually. Free will supper at 5 pm. Top 3 winner payout. Drawing at 6 pm. Do not need to be present to win. Proceeds fund annual Redfield High School scholarship.

Fee: $20


Location:   Crystal's Bar
Map:   1202 W. 3rd, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-460-1188
Email:   carol.lambert@state.state.sd.us
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

