Lefty's Ride
Jun 25, 2022 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
11th annual poker run. Any type of vehicle welcome. Kickstands on the bikes go up at noon. Route changes annually. Free will supper at 5 pm. Top 3 winner payout. Drawing at 6 pm. Do not need to be present to win. Proceeds fund annual Redfield High School scholarship.
Fee: $20
|Location:
|Crystal's Bar
|Map:
|1202 W. 3rd, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-460-1188
|Email:
|carol.lambert@state.state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
