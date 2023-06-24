Lefty's Ride; 12th Annual Poker Run - Redfield
Jun 24, 2023 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
New route each year. Registration 10 am. Kickstands up at noon. Free will supper at 5 pm. Drawing at 6 pm. Need not be present to win. Proceeds benefit Redfield HS Scholarships.
Fee: $20 payable at Chrystals
|Location:
|Chrystal's Bar
|Map:
|1202 W. 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-460-1188
|Email:
|Carol.lambert@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Jun 24, 2023 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
