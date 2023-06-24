Share |

Lefty's Ride; 12th Annual Poker Run - Redfield

Jun 24, 2023 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

New route each year. Registration 10 am. Kickstands up at noon. Free will supper at 5 pm. Drawing at 6 pm. Need not be present to win. Proceeds benefit Redfield HS Scholarships.

 

Fee: $20 payable at Chrystals


Location:   Chrystal's Bar
Map:   1202 W. 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-460-1188
Email:   Carol.lambert@state.sd.us
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

