Legally Blonde: The Musical - Custer
Jun 29, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025
Follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!
Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
Rating: A very light PG - 10+ /Adults
Sensory Friendly Performance
Fee: $Adults $45/41 Seniors or Military $41/37 Students with ID $35/31 Kids 16 & Under $25/21 PLEASE NOTE: $8.00 convenience fee for passes $3.00 convenience fee per ticket for non-pass holders
|Location:
|Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4141
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/legally-blonde
All Dates:
Jun 29, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025 No Monday performances, otherwise runs from June 29-July 13.
