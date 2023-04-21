LEGO Contest - Lead

Apr 21, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be sponsoring its 19th Annual Free LEGO Contest on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Lead Deadwood High School, 320 S. Main in Lead. Registration will take place from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with judging beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants should create a LEGO sculpture at home and enter it in the contest. Judging will be based on creativity and originality, so the less LEGO kit parts used, the better. Grade categories will be Pre-K, 1 & 2, 3 & 4, 5 & 6, 7 & 8, high school and adults. Awards will be given for the top three in each category. There is no pre-registration, just arrive between 6-6:30 with your entry. The event is open to all and will be held in conjunction with the STEAM Fair sponsored by the Lead Deadwood Schools. (For easier transport of your sculpture to the high school, please use the back door of gym on CC Curran Avenue). For more information, please call 605-584-1461. Special thanks to our friends at Dakota Gold Corp for sponsoring this year's contest!

Fee: $Free