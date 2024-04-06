LEGO Contest & STEAM Fair - Lead

Apr 6, 2024 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center is excited to announce the 20th Annual LEGO Contest and STEAM Fair will be held on Friday, April 6, 2024 at Lead Deadwood High School, 320 S. Main in Lead. Participants should create a LEGO sculpture at home and enter it in the contest. Judging will be based on creativity and originality, so the less LEGO kit parts used, the better. Grade categories will be Pre-K, 1 & 2, 3 & 4, 5 & 6, 7 & 8, high school and adults. Awards will be given for the top three in each category. There is no pre-registration, just arrive between 11 and 11:30 with your entry, judging will begin at 11:30. (For easier transport of your sculpture to the high school, please use the back door of gym on CC Curran Avenue). While waiting for the judging, be sure to check out all the great displays and experiments at the STEAM Fair sponsored by Lead Deadwood High School. For more information, please call 605-584-1461. Special thanks to our friends at Dakota Gold Corp for sponsoring this year's contest!