Lemmon City Wide Rummage Sale
May 20, 2022 - May 21, 2022
The Lemmon Chamber of Commerce invites you to the city-wide rummage sale!
|Map:
|100 3rd St West , Lemmon, SD 57638
|Phone:
|(605) 374-5716
|Email:
|chamber@lemmonsd.com
|Website:
|https://www.lemmonsd.com/
All Dates:
