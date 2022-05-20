Share |

Lemmon City Wide Rummage Sale

May 20, 2022 - May 21, 2022

The Lemmon Chamber of Commerce invites you to the city-wide rummage sale!

Watch our Facebook page for more details!

Visit, shop, and explore our beautiful community.


Map:   100 3rd St West , Lemmon, SD 57638
Phone:   (605) 374-5716
Email:   chamber@lemmonsd.com
Website:   https://www.lemmonsd.com/

All Dates:
May 20, 2022 - May 21, 2022

The Lemmon Chamber of Commerce invites you to the city-wide rummage sale! Watch our Facebook page for more details! Visit, shop, and explore our beautiful community.
57638 100 3rd St West , Lemmon, SD 57638

Search All Events By Day

May (2022)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable