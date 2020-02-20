Lend Me a Tenor (theater) - Sioux Falls
Feb 27, 2020 - Mar 1, 2020
Community theater performance.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/sioux-empire-community-theatre-presents-lend-me-a-tenor/
All Dates:
Feb 20, 2020 - Feb 23, 2020 Thursday & Friday 7 pm, Saturday 2 & 7 pm, Sunday 2 pm.
Feb 27, 2020 - Mar 1, 2020 Thursday & Friday 7 pm, Saturday 2 & 7 pm, Sunday 2 pm.
