Lend Me a Tenor (theater) - Sioux Falls

Feb 27, 2020 - Mar 1, 2020

Community theater performance.


Location:   Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-360-4800
Website:   http://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/sioux-empire-community-theatre-presents-lend-me-a-tenor/

All Dates:
Feb 20, 2020 - Feb 23, 2020 Thursday & Friday 7 pm, Saturday 2 & 7 pm, Sunday 2 pm.
Feb 27, 2020 - Mar 1, 2020 Thursday & Friday 7 pm, Saturday 2 & 7 pm, Sunday 2 pm.

Orpheum Theater
