Lenten Fish Fry - Lead

Mar 31, 2023 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

The Kiwanis Club of Lead Deadwood will be hosting a Lenten Fish Fry on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Christian Ministry Center at 7 So. Main in Lead. Several different types of fish will be served in addition to appetizers, salads, desserts and drinks (chicken will also be available for the non-fish eater). Advance tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member at $10 for adults, $8 seniors/children, under 5 free (no advance tickets sold after March 24). Tickets at the door will be $12 for adults, $10 seniors/children, under 5 free. All funds will be used to support the Kiwanis Club mission which is "serving the children of the world." Kiwanis Club supports the Boys & Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, LD School Key Club & Builders Club, Dental Bus, etc. For more information, please call 605-641-6254.

Fee: $12 adults/$10 seniors & students