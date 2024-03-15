Lenten Fish Fry - Lead

Mar 15, 2024 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

The Kiwanis Club of Lead Deadwood will be hosting a Lenten Fish Fry on Friday, March 15, 2024 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Christian Ministry Center at 7 So. Main in Lead. Several different types of fish will be served in addition to appetizers, salads, desserts and drinks (chicken will also be available for the non-fish eater). Tickets at the door will be $15 for adults, $12 seniors & students (12-18), $6 youth (6-11) and under 5 free. (Get $2 off each ticket by purchasing in advance from any Kiwanis member until March 13). All funds will be used to support the Kiwanis Club mission which is “serving the children of the world.” Kiwanis Club supports the LD High School Key Club & Middle School Builders Club, Boys & Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, Dental Bus, etc. For more information, please call 605-641-6254.

Fee: $15