Lenten Fish Fry - Lead

Mar 27, 2026 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

The Kiwanis Club of Lead Deadwood will be hosting a Lenten Fish Fry on Friday, March 27, 2026 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Christian Ministry Center (7 So. Main in Lead). Several different types of fish will be served in addition to appetizers, salads, desserts and drinks (chicken will also be available for the non-fish eater). Tickets at the door will be $15 for adults, $12 seniors & students (12-18), $6 youth (6-11) and under 5 free. (Get $2 off each ticket by purchasing in advance from any Kiwanis member until March 25). All funds will be used to support the Kiwanis Club of Lead's 100 Anniversary Legacy Project which is the renovation of Lead's Purple Park (Par Course Park). Kiwanis also supports many youth organizations and activities in Lead Deadwood. For more information, please call 605-641-6254.

Fee: $15