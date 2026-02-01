Lenten Retreat: A Paschal Christ at the Heart of Benedict's Rule - Online, Yankton

Feb 21, 2026 9:30 am - 11:30 am

A short, online Lenten retreat, A Paschal Christ at the Heart of Benedict’s Rule, will be held on Saturday, February 21, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. In the time of Saint Benedict, circa 480-547, a deeply meaningful image of Christ dominated the Christian world. Christ was understood as the One whom God brought through death to a greater life, a life that is shared with us. This retreat, led by Sister Marielle Frigge, OSB, invites participants to consider the implications of that Christ image for the Lenten season and for all of Christian life. Registration closes on Thursday, February 19, at noon, and a Zoom link will be emailed Friday afternoon. The cost of this retreat is $30. Learn more or register online by visiting https://yanktonbenedictines.org/lent. Inquire by sending an email to benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org or calling 605-668-6292.

Fee: $30