Lenten Scripture Study - Yankton
Mar 5, 2025
The Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton is offering an online Lenten Scripture Study focusing on The Eucharist in Scripture beginning March 5. Participants may choose between a Wednesday morning group from 9:30-11:00 or a Wednesday evening group from 7:00-8:30. The study is available via Zoom with an option for simultaneous in-person group discussion at the Benedictine Peace Center for Yankton area participants. Facilitated by Sister Mary Jo Polak, the six-week program will include study, sharing insights, and praying together. Registration deadline is March 1; cost is $65. For more information on registration and ordering materials, visit https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study, email benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org, or call 605-668-6292.
Fee: $65
|Location:
|online via Zoom
|Map:
|1005 W 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6292
|Email:
|benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org
|Website:
|https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study
All Dates:
Mar 5, 2025
6-week online Lenten Scripture Study
