Lenten Scripture Study - Yankton

Mar 5, 2025

The Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton is offering an online Lenten Scripture Study focusing on The Eucharist in Scripture beginning March 5. Participants may choose between a Wednesday morning group from 9:30-11:00 or a Wednesday evening group from 7:00-8:30. The study is available via Zoom with an option for simultaneous in-person group discussion at the Benedictine Peace Center for Yankton area participants. Facilitated by Sister Mary Jo Polak, the six-week program will include study, sharing insights, and praying together. Registration deadline is March 1; cost is $65. For more information on registration and ordering materials, visit https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study, email benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org, or call 605-668-6292.

 

