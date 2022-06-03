Levitt at the Falls 50 Free Concerts
Jun 3, 2022 - Sep 10, 2022
Read all about the Levitt at the Falls 2022 Season of 50 FREE concerts. For a full event details including food truck, opening act, and special event information, view the concert pages on the events calendar at https://www.levittsiouxfalls.org/events/.
Levitt at the Falls is an outdoor music venue located in Falls Park West in Sioux Falls, SD. The Levitt lawn serves a gathering place for our diverse community, fosters social interactions among people of all ages and backgrounds, and ensures access to professional performing arts to everyone through a season of free concerts each summer, featuring acclaimed artists in a wide range of music genres.
|Location:
|Levitt at the Falls
|Map:
|504 N. Phillips Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-271-1560
|Email:
|info@levittsiouxfalls.org
|Website:
|https://www.levittsiouxfalls.org/
All Dates:
Jun 3, 2022 - Sep 10, 2022 Go to website for dates, times and entertainment.
Building Community Through Music
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.