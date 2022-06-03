Share |

Levitt at the Falls 50 Free Concerts

Jun 3, 2022 - Sep 10, 2022

Read all about the Levitt at the Falls 2022 Season of 50 FREE concerts.  For a full event details including food truck, opening act, and special event information, view the concert pages on the events calendar at https://www.levittsiouxfalls.org/events/

Levitt at the Falls is an outdoor music venue located in Falls Park West in Sioux Falls, SD. The Levitt lawn serves a gathering place for our diverse community, fosters social interactions among people of all ages and backgrounds, and ensures access to professional performing arts to everyone through a season of free concerts each summer, featuring acclaimed artists in a wide range of music genres.

 


Location:   Levitt at the Falls
Map:   504 N. Phillips Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-271-1560
Email:   info@levittsiouxfalls.org
Website:   https://www.levittsiouxfalls.org/

Jun 3, 2022 - Sep 10, 2022 Go to website for dates, times and entertainment.

Building Community Through Music

