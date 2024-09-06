Share |

Levitt at the Falls - Low Down Brass Band - Sioux Falls

Sep 6, 2024

Live music and food.

Levitt at the Falls is an outdoor music venue located in Falls Park West in Sioux Falls, SD. The Levitt lawn serves a gathering place for our diverse community, fosters social interactions among people of all ages and backgrounds, and ensures access to professional performing arts to everyone through a season of free concerts each summer, featuring acclaimed artists in a wide range of music genres.

 


Location:   Levitt Shell
Map:   504 N. Phillips Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-271-1560
Email:   info@levittsiouxfalls.org
Website:   https://www.levittsiouxfalls.org/

