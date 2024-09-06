Levitt at the Falls - Low Down Brass Band - Sioux Falls
Sep 6, 2024
Live music and food.
Levitt at the Falls is an outdoor music venue located in Falls Park West in Sioux Falls, SD. The Levitt lawn serves a gathering place for our diverse community, fosters social interactions among people of all ages and backgrounds, and ensures access to professional performing arts to everyone through a season of free concerts each summer, featuring acclaimed artists in a wide range of music genres.
|Location:
|Levitt Shell
|Map:
|504 N. Phillips Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-271-1560
|Email:
|info@levittsiouxfalls.org
|Website:
|https://www.levittsiouxfalls.org/
All Dates:
Sep 6, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.