Share |

Library Associates to Present Author Julie Schumacher - Sioux Falls

Oct 24, 2019 7:30 pm

The Augustana Library Associates presents author Julie Schumacher at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Hamre Recital Hall of the Humanities Center.

Tickets will be available at the door. General admission is $5; children and Augustana students are free.
For information, visit: www.augie.edu/schumacher


Location:   Hamre Recital Hall
Map:   2505 S Grange Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/frank

All Dates:
Oct 24, 2019 7:30 pm

The Augustana Library Associates presents author Julie Schumacher at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Hamre Recital Hall of the Humanities Center.Tickets will be available at the door. General admission is $5; children and Augustana students are free. For information, visit: www.augie.edu/schumacher
Hamre Recital Hall
Hamre Recital Hall 57105 2505 S Grange Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Search All Events By Day

October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable