Library Associates to Present Author Julie Schumacher - Sioux Falls
Oct 24, 2019 7:30 pm
The Augustana Library Associates presents author Julie Schumacher at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Hamre Recital Hall of the Humanities Center.
Tickets will be available at the door. General admission is $5; children and Augustana students are free.
For information, visit: www.augie.edu/schumacher
|Location:
|Hamre Recital Hall
|Map:
|2505 S Grange Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/frank
All Dates:
